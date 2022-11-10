ECoR General Manager inspects Visakhapatnam railway station ahead of PM’s visit

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 10, 2022 21:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Roop Narayan Sunker arrived in the city to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme slated for November 12. This is the first visit of the General Manager to Waltair Division.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy received him at Visakhapatnam railway station and briefed about the Waltair Division. Mr. Sunker reviewed developmental activities of the division. The DRM said various activities, amenities and innovative measures were being carried out.

Representatives of the railway employees unions also met Mr. Sunker. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar, and Visakhapatnam (West) MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) also held discussions on developmental activities with Mr. Sunker .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu sought development of Simhachalam railway station, access to the Chakaligedda underpass and provision for water drain within the platforms at Marripalem Passenger Halt (railway station)

Mr. Chandrasekhar and Mr. Naidu commended the consistent efforts of the DRM in taking several initiatives for improvement of passenger amenities, safety, and infrastructure. They lauded the performance of the railway division for achieving the best-ever performance this financial year by bagging 14 merit shields at the zonal-level during the Railway Week Celebrations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later, the General Manager inspected passenger amenities on the Gnanapuram side of Visakhapatnam railway station and the site where the foundation for station redevelopment would be laid by the Prime Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app