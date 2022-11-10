ECoR General Manager inspects Visakhapatnam railway station ahead of PM’s visit

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Roop Narayan Sunker arrived in the city to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme slated for November 12. This is the first visit of the General Manager to Waltair Division.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy received him at Visakhapatnam railway station and briefed about the Waltair Division. Mr. Sunker reviewed developmental activities of the division. The DRM said various activities, amenities and innovative measures were being carried out.

Representatives of the railway employees unions also met Mr. Sunker. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandra Sekhar, and Visakhapatnam (West) MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) also held discussions on developmental activities with Mr. Sunker .

Mr. Naidu sought development of Simhachalam railway station, access to the Chakaligedda underpass and provision for water drain within the platforms at Marripalem Passenger Halt (railway station)

Mr. Chandrasekhar and Mr. Naidu commended the consistent efforts of the DRM in taking several initiatives for improvement of passenger amenities, safety, and infrastructure. They lauded the performance of the railway division for achieving the best-ever performance this financial year by bagging 14 merit shields at the zonal-level during the Railway Week Celebrations.

Later, the General Manager inspected passenger amenities on the Gnanapuram side of Visakhapatnam railway station and the site where the foundation for station redevelopment would be laid by the Prime Minister.