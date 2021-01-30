ECoR General Manager conducts window trailing inspection

General Manager of East Coast Railway (E Co R) Vidya Bhushan conducted window trailing inspection from Visakhapatnam to Borraguhalu (Borra caves) to review various safety works and track maintenance on Friday.
He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Principal Chief Operations Manager Pramod Kumar Jena, Principal Chief Engineer N.S. Ukey, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Gautam Dutta, ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena and officers from the division.
He inspected various developmental activities carried out in the section and at Borraguhalu station. He inaugurated the augmentation works for drinking water supply to Chimidipalli from Borraguhalu. This will provide sufficient drinking water facility to Chimidipalli station and nearby inhabitants.
Later, the General Manager went to Araku and commissioned the renovated officers rest house at Araku railway station.
He appreciated the divisional officials for their committed efforts in carrying out various safety works, amenities and developmental activities.
