ECoR General Manager conducts window trailing inspection on Palasa- Visakhapatnam section

February 17, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma holding a review meeting with DRM Anup Satpathy and other officials, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma holding a review meeting with DRM Anup Satpathy and other officials, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma conducted window trailing inspection of the Palasa- Visakhapatnam section to check track, curves, bridges, points & crossing, signalling and other safety aspects on his maiden visit to Waltair Division on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Principal Heads from various departments from the ECoR Headquarters and branch officers of Waltair Division accompanied the General Manager during his inspection.

Later, Mr. Manoj Sharma reviewed various developmental activities of the division along with the DRM and other branch officials. The DRM gave a PowerPoint presentation on various activities, division’s performance, safety, amenities and innovative measures etc.,

