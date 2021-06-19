ECoR extends cancellation of special trains due to poor patronage

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 June 2021 19:55 IST

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and poor patronisation of special trains, officials from East Coast Railway decided to extend the cancellation of several special trains. The train number No.08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur daily special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 will be cancelled. In return direction, the train No. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam daily special train leaving Raipur from June 22 to July 1 will be cancelled.

Similarly, train No. 08445 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur special train leaving Bhubaneswar from June 21 to June 30 will be cancelled. In the return direction, train No. 08446 Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Jagdalpur on June 22 to July 1 will be cancelled

Another train No. 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to June 30 will be cancelled. In its return direction, train No. 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kirandul from June 22 to July 1 is also cancelled

The train No. 08561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to June 30 will be cancelled. In return direction, train No. 08562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kacheguda from June 22, to July 1 is also cancelled

The officials also said that train No. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to June 30 will be cancelled. In its return direction, train No. 07487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Cuddapah from June 22 to July 1 is also cancelled.

Meanwhile the train No. 02831 Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to June 30 will be cancelled. In return direction, the train No. 02832 Lingampalli- Visakhapatnam special train leaving Lingampalli from June 22 to July 1 will also be cancelled.