ECoR announces special trains for Rath Yatra

June 17, 2023

The East Coast Railway(ECoR) will operate special trains towards Puri and back during the Rath Yatra period for the convenience of pilgrims.

Trains from Visakhapatnam

Train No 08901Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on June 19 and 27 at 2.30 p.m. and will reach Puri the next day at 1.15 a.m.

In the return direction, 08902 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri on June 20 and 28 at 10.55 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 7.30 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Kantakapalli, Almanda, Korukonda, Vizianagaram, Nellimarla, Garividi, Chipurpalli, Sigdam, Ponduru, Dusi, Srikakulam Road, Urlam, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikot, Balugaon, Nirakarpur, Haripur Gram, Motari, Kanas Road PH, Delang, Jenapur Road PH, Bir Purushottampur, Sakhigopal, Janaki Deipur PH and Malatipatpur.

The train will have one 3AC, three Sleeper coaches, ten General Second Class and two Luggage cum Brake van/ Divyangjan coaches.

Trains from Jagdalpur

Train No 08057 Jagdalpur-Puri special will leave Jagdalpur on June 19 and 28 at 10 a,m. and will reach Puri the next day at 4 a.m.

In the return direction, 08058 Puri-Jagdalpur will leave Puri on June 20 and 29 at 9.30 p.m and will reach Jagdalpur the next day at 12 noon

The train will stop at Kotpar Road, Jeypore, Koraput, Damanjodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikiri, Rayagada, Parvatipuram Town, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikot, Balugaon, Kaluparaghat, Nirakarpur, Haripurgram and Sakhigopal.

It will have one 3AC, eight sleeper, three general, one chair car-1, and two Luggage cum Brake van/ Divyangjan-coaches.

