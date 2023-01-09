ADVERTISEMENT

ECoR announces Sankranti special train to Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam

January 09, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In view of demand from the public and to clear the extra rush of passengers, East Coast Railway (E Co R) has announced a Sankranti Special train to Secunderabad and back.

Train no. 08505 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Sankranti special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.50 p.m. on January 11, 13 and 16 and will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7.10 a.m.

In the return direction, 08506 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Sankranti special train will leave Secunderabad at 7.40 p.m. on January 12, 14 and 17 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 8.20 a.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet and Jagaon.

These trains will have 2nd AC- 4 coaches, 3rd AC-12, Second Class cum Luggage/ divyangjan-1 and Motor Car-1 in its composition.

