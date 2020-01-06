‘Economic crisis deepened during NDA rule’

Alleging that the economic crisis in the country has deepened after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister for the second time, the Left parties leaders on Sunday said that imposition of GST and withdrawal of high-value currency notes had dealt a major blow on the trade and industries.

CPI(M) leaders B. Ganga Rao, R.K.S.V. Kumar and V. Krishna Rao, CPI leaders M. Pydi Raju, P. Sankara Rao, SK Rehaman, CPI (ML) leader Ganesh Panda, and MCPI (U) leader G.V.M. Reddy among others released a poster on the State bandh called on January 8 at the CPI(M) office here.

“The Left parties have given a call for the bandh to register protest against the anti-people and anti-worker policies of the Central government and its discrimination against Andhra Pradesh,” they said and appealed to the shops, commercial establishments, educational institutions, cinema halls, industries, transport, government and private offices to observe the bandh.

Privatisation

The leaders also appealed to the YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena Party and other political parties to extend support the bandh. “The NDA government led by Narendra Modi is trying to hand over the railways and defence sector to private parties on a platter. The Centre has failed in granting special status to Andhara Pradesh, special package to North Andhra region and funds for Vizag Metro rail, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Visakhapatnam and the Tribal University,” alleged Mr. Ganga Rao.

Mr. Pydi Raju said that the Centre was trying to handover the premium land belonging to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to the POSCO. “Unemployment has grown like never before. Workers, employees and farmers are in distress. In a bid to divert the attention of people, the Modi government has brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and now, it is fanning communal passions,” he added.