Eco-Vizag Art Contest evokes huge response in Visakhapatnam

Over 2,000 people take part in the event conducted to promote awareness on the need to protect environment

January 21, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Eco-Vizag Art Contest organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) evoked huge response with the participation of over 2,000 enthusiastic people. here on Sunday. The participants, include a large number of students from various educational institutions and the youth. The event was organised in association with Ranger Force, an NGO, at the Port Stadium.

Enthusiastic students came out with a wide variety of art works related to global warming, coastal pollution, clean beaches, parks, cleanliness activity by sanitation workers, problems to be faced by air pollution and many others.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that such social activities were very much necessary to create awareness about Eco-Vizag campaign and she lauded the participants for turning up in large numbers. She reminded that Visakhapatnam has retained its position as the fourth cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2023 and the GVMC will take steps to get top rank in the coming year.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that as part of Eco-Vizag, the corporation is taking steps to increase greenery in the city. Apart from encouraging terrace gardening in gated communities, apartments, we have also dispersed over 2.50 lakh seed balls in various hillock regions, he said.

The GVMC authorities said that they would selecte best art works and give prizes on Republic Day, January 26.

