Eateries get nod to stay open till 12 a.m. in Visakhapatnam

In a significant development, Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi issued a statement allowing hotels, restaurants and all eateries to operate till 12 a.m.

As of now, the hotels, restaurants and food zones were being allowed only till 10.30 a.m. This decision was taken after COVID-19 pandemic to control crime rate.

It is learnt that there were several requests from managements of hotels, restaurants and eateries regarding extension of timings for the convenience of people and supporting night life.

