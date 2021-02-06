‘Eat healthy to build disease resistance’

A seminar on ‘Health and Nutrition’ was organised by the Vaisakhi Kalanjia Society, which is promoted by Dhan Foundation, at the Anglo Indian Kalyana Mandapam, near MVDM High School, here on Friday.

GVMC Zone-3 Commissioner Phaniram underlined the need to consume nutritious food to improve disease resistance in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He complimented Dhan Foundation for taking the initiative to train members.

Dhan Foundation regional coordinator Ramaprabha said that members would be trained on preparation of nutritious meals with millets and the method of preparing tasty dishes with leafy vegetables.

UCD Assistant PD in-charge Ramana, Bank of India Harbour Road Branch Manager Mouli and Samakhya leaders Varalakshmi, Nagamani and Ammaji were among those who attended.