Eastern Naval Command takes up coastal clean-up activity in Visakhapatnam

April 15, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As part of ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan’, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Saturday took up coastal clean-up activity at Yarada beach, RK beach and Bheemili beach apart from Meghadripeta river channel, the seafront and Inner Harbour here.

The aim of the monthly activity is to create awareness among the local communities regarding hazards of plastic usage and its impact on the oceans and rivers, an ENC spokesperson said in a press release.

Over 600 serving and retired naval personnel along with their families and local residents participated in the clean-up drives at the coastal areas spread across the city.

Approximately 700 Kg of non-biodegradable waste, including plastic bottles, wrappers, thermocol and glass pieces, were collected from the sites with the objective of restoring the pristine conditions, the release added.

