Eastern Naval Command takes up 37 projects costing ₹2,192 crore to enhance capabilities of Visakhapatnam naval base, says Vice Admiral

December 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar has said that a total of 37 projects costing over ₹2,192 crore are under way at Visakhapatnam, which will enhance the capabilities of the naval base here.

In the near future, the force levels at the ENC are also going to be enhanced with INS Mumbai joining the Eastern Fleet in a few days, all the Delhi class destroyers – Delhi, Mysore and Mumbai – will henceforth be based at Visakhapatnam. The ENC is likely to induct 20 - 25 new warships by 2037, he added.

These include the Nilgiri class frigates, Next Generation Corvettes, Diving Support Vessels, Survey Vessels, Anti Submarine Warfare shallow watercraft, Nuclear submarines, multi-role MH 60R Helicopters, upgraded anti-submarine Kamov 28 Helicopters, and Medium lift C-295 aircraft. Of these, the first of the Survey Vessels, Sandhayak, is likely to be commissioned early next year. The diving support vessels for the Indian Navy are being built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited at Visakhapatnam. The shipyard has also been contracted to build five Fleet Support Ships, which is a major project that will enhance Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities, he added.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Vice Admiral Pendharkar said that the one of the major projects is the enhancement of flight safety in accordance with internationally mandated regulations. In accordance with safety norms for runways, the resurfacing of Visakhapatnam airport runway was in progress. Further, the upgradation of air field lighting system has now enabled low visibility flight operations at INS Dega, and the resurfacing of the runway at Dega would be completed by March next year. The work is being done in phases to ensure minimal disruption to civil flying, he added.

Eight Rozgar Melas

The Naval Dockyard here provided employment to a large number of local population at various work centres. ENC participated in eight Rozgar Melas over the last one year and provided employment to 809 personnel. Further, recruitment of over 400 Chargeman to meet pan Navy requirement and 107 Boat Crew personnel was under progress by Naval Dockyard, he said.

The Indian Navy has taken significant steps in its quest to becoming a true gender-neutral and inclusive force. The induction of women in all branches of the Navy, both as officers and Agniveers, bears testimony to this approach.

The first batch of Agniveers for Indian Navy had received an overwhelming response. The successful completion of basic training of the first batch of Agniveers in March this year, including 272 women trainees, is a landmark event in executing the transformational Agnipath scheme on ground. As on date, 750 Agniveers, including 77 women Agniveers, are presently deployed at various naval stations in the Eastern Naval Command.

“We are also hosting a Tri Services ex-Service Personnel Employment Seminar-cum-Job Fair on December 17 on behalf of Director General Recruitment. We are also proud of our veterans who continue to be achievers in various fields. Most recently, we have a retired a 101-year-old naval veteran from Visakhapatnam, Commodore Sriramalu, who made the nation proud by winning three gold medals in the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championship held in Philippines earlier in November,” the Vice Admiral said.

The ENC has also been committed in its efforts towards environment protection. As part of the Vrikshopan Abhiyan, a collaborative effort with local agencies, aerial seeding was undertaken to disperse more than seven lakh seed balls over various hill regions surrounding Vizag city and Ramnad in Tamil Nadu, he added.

As part of the 38th International Coastal Cleanup day and Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan, 18,845 personnel from the Naval community, including families and children, undertook coastal clean-up activities at beaches across all four coastal States on the East Coast.

More than 3.2 lakh lights have been substituted with energy efficient LED lights.