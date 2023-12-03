Eastern Naval Command postpones Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam to December 10 due to cyclone

December 03, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said that the Operational Demo by frontline naval ships, aircraft and submarines as part of Navy Day celebrations, originally scheduled for December 4, will now be held on December 10. Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer will be the chief guest. The annual programme has been postponed due to the cyclone Michaung, he added.

The ENC will also host the 2nd edition of Exercise MILAN at Visakhapatnam in February 2024, with participation from nearly 50 friendly countries. An International Maritime Seminar, table top exercises, demonstration of the Indian Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel, a multilateral exercise at sea, a city parade and a host of other social and cultural events are some of the highlights of MILAN 2024, he added.

“Indian Navy plans to deploy both its Aircraft Carriers, Vikramaditya and Vikrant, to the Eastern Seaboard in Visakhapatnam during MILAN 24,” the Vice Admiral said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.