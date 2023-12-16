GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eastern Naval Command pays tributes to the valiant personnel of Armed Forces to mark Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is observed on Dec. 16 to celebrate the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 War

December 16, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tributes to the valiant personnel of the Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war in a Wreath Laying ceremony to commemorate Vijay Diwas at the War Memorial on the Beach Road, here, on Saturday.

A floral wreath was placed at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial by Vice-Admiral G. Srinivasan, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam. A 50-man Guard paraded at the venue, and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls. Wreaths were also placed by Retired Vice-Admiral and President of the Navy Foundation, V.K. Namballa, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C.M. Srikanth Varma, and other veterans.

