Eastern Naval Command pays tributes to the valiant personnel of Armed Forces to mark Vijay Diwas

December 16, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid tributes to the valiant personnel of the Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war in a Wreath Laying ceremony to commemorate Vijay Diwas at the War Memorial on the Beach Road, here, on Saturday.

A floral wreath was placed at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial by Vice-Admiral G. Srinivasan, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam. A 50-man Guard paraded at the venue, and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the valiant souls. Wreaths were also placed by Retired Vice-Admiral and President of the Navy Foundation, V.K. Namballa, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C.M. Srikanth Varma, and other veterans.