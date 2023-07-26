Eastern Naval Command pays homage to brave soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 26, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Eastern Naval Command paid homage to its brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for our country.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, paid homage to the veers of the Kargil War in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial in Visakhapatnam. A guard of honour was paraded on the occasion. Wreaths were also placed by Vice Admiral V.K. Namballa, President of Navy Foundation, and Saikanth Varma, GVMC Commissioner.

The ‘Victory at Sea’ war memorial at RK Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, was built as a tribute the brave personnel who, in the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Homage is paid to the fallen heroes on occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day, Vijay Diwas and Navy Day by placing a floral wreath at the memorial.