Eastern Naval Command Navy Day Operation Demo this year at Puri in Odisha

Indian Navy is set to demonstrate its formidable maritime capabilities and operational strength at the annual Navy Day ‘Operational Demonstration’ — OpDemo2024 — at Blue Flag Beach in Puri in Odisha this year, according to official communication from Eastern Naval Command here.

President of India Droupadi Murmu would be the Chief Guest for the event. This event showcases the Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhances maritime awareness among citizens and honours India’s rich seafaring heritage, the ENC said in its note.

The OpDemo2024 to be held at the Blue Flag Beach, symbolises the connection between the Indian Navy and the maritime legacy of the State of Odisha, the statement added.

The Indian Navy is working closely with the Odisha government and local authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Seating arrangements would be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists, offering everyone a chance to witness the live demonstration from the beach. The event will also be broadcast live on National television and streamed via the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel to reach a wider audience.

Meanwhile, Naval Officer In Charge at Odisha Commodore B. Deepak Aneel called on Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar on Saturday (November 09). He was briefed on preparations for Baliyatra and the Operational Demonstration scheduled to be held at Puri, according to separate release by the ENC.

Recent humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations undertaken by Indian Navy at Odisha during cyclone Dana, forthcoming coastal security exercises and other operational issues were also discussed.