Eastern Naval Command holds half-yearly command staff meeting in Visakhapatnam

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) conducted its half-yearly command staff meeting here on Saturday. It was chaired by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC), ENC. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the command and focussed on reviewing the progress and discussing ways to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, according to a release here.

The meeting covered various essential aspects of the command, including security, safety, morale and works. The discussions aimed at identifying areas for improvement and implementing measures to strengthen the command’s capabilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.