Eastern Naval Command holds half-yearly command staff meeting in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 17, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) conducted its half-yearly command staff meeting here on Saturday. It was chaired by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC), ENC. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the command and focussed on reviewing the progress and discussing ways to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, according to a release here.

The meeting covered various essential aspects of the command, including security, safety, morale and works. The discussions aimed at identifying areas for improvement and implementing measures to strengthen the command’s capabilities.

