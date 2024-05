Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, here, visited L&T shipbuilding yard at Kattupalli near Chennai on Sunday. During the visit, he was briefed on the capabilities of the yard and its contribution to the Make in India initiative. He was also briefed on the status of the ongoing warship construction projects.

