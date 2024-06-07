Eastern Naval Command chief visits INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, accompanied by the president NWWA(ER), Sandhya Rao Pendharkar, visited INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The Vice Admiral reviewed operational preparedness and inspected infrastructure and administrative facilities of the naval air station .Vice Admiral Pendharkar interacted with officers, sailors, DSC personnel, and civilian staff, commending them on their dedication and excellent performance over the past year.

Meanwhile, a Passing out Parade was held to mark the graduation of the 102nd Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) and completion of Stage I training of 04th Basic Helicopter Conversion Course (BHCC) at Naval Air Station, INS Rajali, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. As many as 21 officers, including three officers from 03 BHCC, were awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Wings’ by Vice Admiral Pendharkar.