Eastern Naval Command chief visits INS Kattabomman

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, visited the southern-most naval base of ENC, INS Kattabomman, on Wednesday.

He reviewed the operational activities, ongoing projects and future plans of the base including the impending development of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Tuticorin.

He complimented the personnel of INS Kattabomman for executing their operational tasks professionally and effectively.

He also interacted with service, DSC, MES and civilian personnel of the base and exhorted them to excel in every activity and contribute not just to operational efficiency of the Navy but also contribute towards larger nation-building initiatives and programmes.