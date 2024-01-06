ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Naval Command chief visits INS Chilka

January 06, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) flag-officer-commanding-in-chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, accompanied by spouse Sandhya Rao Pendharkar, made a two-day visit of the Indian Navy’s premier training establishment for Agniveers, INS Chilka. During the visit, he was briefed on various aspects related to training of Agniveers and on infrastructure growth plans towards ensuring contemporary training. He was also briefed on various green initiatives being taken in the base. He also interacted with the officers, sailors, DSC personnel and staff of INS Chilka.

