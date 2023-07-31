HamberMenu
Eastern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Dasgupta retires in Visakhapatnam

During his 20 months tenure at the helm of the ENC, the Command witnesses a high operational tempo with ships, submarines and aircraft deployed from Eastern Pacific to the East Coast of Africa

July 31, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vice Admiral Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC) Biswajit Dasgupta

Vice Admiral Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC) Biswajit Dasgupta | Photo Credit: ANI

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) bid adieu to Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of ENC, on his superannuation on Monday at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at the naval base in Visakhapatnam.

The Vice Admiral inspected the Ceremonial Guard and reviewed platoons of naval and DSC personnel of the Command. The ceremony was attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments. This was followed by the traditional ‘Pulling Out’ ceremony.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta superannuated from the naval service on completion of over 38 years in the Indian Navy at the Eastern Naval Command, here on Monday.

During his 20 months tenure at the helm of the ENC, the Command witnessed a high operational tempo with ships, submarines and aircraft deployed from Eastern Pacific to the East Coast of Africa.

Additionally, ENC carried out crucial Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations like evacuating stranded Indian nationals from Sudan during Op Kaveri and providing HADR to Myanmar after Cyclone Mocha as part of Operation Karuna.

The Command also successfully conducted important flagship events such as the multilateral Maritime International Exercise - MILAN 2022, the President’s Fleet Review 22 and the Navy Day Operations Demo 2022, which was witnessed by the President of India.

His tenure also saw establishment of the Sea Harrier Museum at Visakhapatnam and the TU Museum at Kolkata.

