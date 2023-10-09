Eastern Naval Command chief reviews operational readiness of fleet

October 09, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, reviewed the operational readiness of the Eastern Fleet at sea. He witnessed various surface, sub-surface, air and anti-air operations by ships of the Eastern Fleet under the command of Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet.

Unalerted exercises, successful weapon firings including anti-submarine weapon firings, as well as amphibious operations were the highlights of the readiness inspection.

The C-in-C ENC embarked and interacted with the crew of participating ships and expressed satisfaction at the combat readiness of the Eastern Fleet to tackle maritime threats in all dimensions. He also appreciated the hard work, dedication and morale of the men and women onboard ships and encouraged them to continue excelling in their roles.

