Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Command, inaugurated Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality (VR & AR) Lab at Naval Dockyard here on Wedneday. The facility would enable use of VR & AR tools to speed up installation of new equipment and enhance quality of work during refits, according to a release here.

