Eastern Naval Command chief highlights synergy between NSTL and Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command(ENC), has said that a synergy has been achieved between the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and the Indian Navy. The timely completion of projects by NSTL has worked out to the mutual benefit of both the organisations, he said.

Extending his greetings to the scientists and staff, at a programme organised on the occasion of the 55th Lab Raising Day celebrations of the NSTL here on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Pendharkar said that future technologies would be based on AI and called upon young scientists to strive for development of new systems based on them.

He expressed the view that the modern technological advancements made by the DRDO and its labs like NSTL have placed the Indian Navy in a formidable position. The Indian Navy was in the forefront of indigenisation, and the world was looking at India. He said that the responsibility of NSTL in this regard.

Director General of Naval Systems & Materials (NS & M) Y. Sreenivas Rao underlined the need for the NSTL to connect with the industry and academia. He said that the responsibility of NSTL does not end with developing and delivering cutting edge and futuristic technologies and handing them over to the industry partners for production. NSTL has to hand-hold the industry partners so that they could produce world-class products in tune with the existing global scenario. He hoped that with the enrichment of NSTL, Visakhapatnam could become the industry hub for the production of underwater weapons.

Abraham Varughese, Outstanding Scientist & Director of NSTL, said that NSTL was putting its best efforts as per the requirements of Indian Navy, with the existing world-class test facilities. He briefed about the genesis of NSTL and its evolution to the present stage of being state-of-the-art premier naval research laboratory in the country.

Director of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM), DRDO, N. Ranjana, explained about the measures initiated by the DRDO towards realising Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Vikasit Bharat-2047, in collaboration with academia and industry.

Earlier, G Palakshi, Scientist ‘G’ & Chairperson, LRDC-2024, gave a brief of the events organised as part of LRDC-2024 and Dr. H.N. Das, Scientist ‘G’ & Chairman Works Committee, presented the annual report.

J.N. Varma, secretary NSTL Civil Employees Union, spoke about the activities of the union.

Captain (Dr.) A.V.S.N. Murty was presented the prestigious Letter of Appreciation by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee(CISC), for his commendable work on naval infrared stealth.

