Eastern Naval Command chief compliments the crew of submarine INS Vagir

October 10, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, interacted with the crew of INS Vagir on return from their extended operational deployment.

He complimented the crew on the successful mission. He was briefed on the highlights of the deployment by the Captain. It may be recalled INS Vagir had also visited Fremantle, Australia, and had participated in bilateral exercises with the RAN as part of this deployment.

INS Vagir is the fifth of the indigenously built Kalvari class submarines.

