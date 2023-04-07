Eastern Naval Command bids farewell to INS Tarmugli in Visakhapatnam

April 07, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In consonance with India’s vision of SAGAR and towards consolidating friendship with Maldives, an indigenously built highly maneuverable Water Jet Fast Attack Craft, INS Tarmugli, is being transferred to Maldives. To commemorate the culmination of the service of the ship in the Indian Navy, a ceremonial Sunset Ceremony was held at Eastern Naval Command(ENC), Visakhapatnam to bid farewell to INS Tarmugli on April 6. Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was the chief guest for the occasion. INS Tarmugli will be handed over to the Maldives in the presence of the Defence Minister and re-commissioned as MCGS Huravee in the early May, the officials said.

INS Tarmugli was commissioned on 23 May 16 and was based at Visakhapatnam under the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) under the ENC and deployed for coastal patrol and surveillance operations along the East Coast of India.