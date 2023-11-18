HamberMenu
Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

It is like a miniature of the Eastern Ghats and one can feel venturing into the forests, says official

November 18, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (head of Forest Force) Y. Madhusudhana Reddy inaugurated the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre on the NH-16, besides Vizag Conventions, in PM Palem here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Madhusudhana Reddy said that with the financial support of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Divi’s Laboratories Limited, the centre was developed in the forest land in the Kambalakonda Reserve Forests.

“We hope that this centre will be one of the destinations of the tourists and visitors to the city. It is like a miniature of the Eastern Ghats, and one can feel venturing into the forests,” Mr. Madhusudhana Reddy said.

IOCL executive director Sanjay Kumar Vasudevan, Divi’s managing director Divi Murali Krishna Prasad, Chief Conservator of Forests for Visakhapatnam circle S. Srikanta Natha Reddy and District Forest Officer Anant Shankar was present.

Mr. Shankar said that the forest arena was developed on the 30 acres of land with different forest species including medicinal plants, and an astro-themed garden of 27 varieties of plants linked to zodiac signs.

