ADVERTISEMENT

East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam to host Professional Golf Tour of India tournament from September 18 to 23

August 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, the East Point Gold Club (EPGC) will be conducting a Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tournament from September 18 to 23. As many as 126 best golfers from all over the country and even abroad will be taking part in the event, with official World Golf Ranking Points that will aid leading players in their qualification to Olympics and other international events.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Secretary M.S.N. Raju said that the tournament will be broadcast live on Euro sport, social media streaming ABP News, as well showcase on Doordarshan. He said that the PGTI tournament improves golfing standards, hospitality and tourism of the city. After the successful completion of PGTI, the EPGC, the city of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh will have a special space at the world golfing map, he said.

Treasurer P. Ramakrishna Rao, Managing Committee members P.V.L.N. Raju, S.V.H. Rajendra, D. T. Raju, G. Vijay Kumar, D. Krishna Prasad and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The members said that last year EPGC received Best Renovated Golf Course Award.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US