East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam to host Professional Golf Tour of India tournament from September 18 to 23

August 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, the East Point Gold Club (EPGC) will be conducting a Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tournament from September 18 to 23. As many as 126 best golfers from all over the country and even abroad will be taking part in the event, with official World Golf Ranking Points that will aid leading players in their qualification to Olympics and other international events.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Secretary M.S.N. Raju said that the tournament will be broadcast live on Euro sport, social media streaming ABP News, as well showcase on Doordarshan. He said that the PGTI tournament improves golfing standards, hospitality and tourism of the city. After the successful completion of PGTI, the EPGC, the city of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh will have a special space at the world golfing map, he said.

Treasurer P. Ramakrishna Rao, Managing Committee members P.V.L.N. Raju, S.V.H. Rajendra, D. T. Raju, G. Vijay Kumar, D. Krishna Prasad and others were present.

The members said that last year EPGC received Best Renovated Golf Course Award.

