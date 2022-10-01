East Coast Railway to operate weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati from October 3

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 01, 2022 18:22 IST

Weekly special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati by East Coast Railway (E Co R) to clear the extra rush during the festival season.

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7.10 p.m. from October 3 to 31 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 9.15 a.m.

In the return direction, 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. on Tuesdays from October 4 to November 1 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15 a.m.

The train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta

The train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/disabled coaches-2.

Additional coaches

Train no. 12718 Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam Ratnachal Express train will be attached with one more AC Chair Car coach from October 1 to 31, train no. 12717 Visakhapatnam - Vijayawada Ratnachal Express train will be attached with one more AC Chair Car coach from October 1 to 31.

Similarly, train no. 22708 Tirupati - Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express will be augmented with one additional double decker coach with effect from October 2 to 31. Train no. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker Express will be augmented with one additional double decker coach with effect from October 3 to November 1.

