East Coast Railway to operate weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar

Weekly special trains to Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar have been announced by East Coast Railway in view of the summer rush of passengers.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from June 1 to 29 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7 a.m.

In the return direction, train no. 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from June 2 to 30 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.40 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Sattenapalle.

These trains will have 3 rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6 and Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahabubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 7 to 28 to reach Mahbubunagar on the next day at 7.10 a.m.

In the return direction, 08586 Mahabubnagar -Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Mahabubnagar at 6.20 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 8 to 29 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda Moula Ali, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla.

These trains will have 2 nd AC-1, 3 rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.