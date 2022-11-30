East Coast Railway to attach additional coaches on permanent basis to some trains going to Delhi, Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam

November 30, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Coast Railway has decided to attach additional coaches on a permanent basis to some important trains between Visakhapatnam and Hazrat Nizamuddin and between Visakhapatnam and Kacheguda to meet the demand from passengers.

Train no. 12807 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata express will be augmented with one additional 3rd AC coach with effect from December 1 and in the return direction, 12808 Hazarat-Nizamuddin –Visakhapatnam Samata express will be augmented with one additional 3rd AC coach with effect from December 3.

This pair of trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising 1st AC-1, 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-6, Sleeper Class-7, General Second Class-3, Second class Luggage cum disabled coach-1, AC Pantry Car-1 and Generator Motor car-1, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Train no. 12803 Visakhapatnam- Hazarat Nizamuddin biweekly Swarna Jayanthi express will be augmented with one additional 3rdAC coach with effect from December 2.

In return, 12804 Hazarat Nizamuddin –Visakhapatnam bi-weekly Swarna Jayanthi express will be augmented with additional 3rd AC coach with effect from December 4.

These pair of trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising 1st AC-1, 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-6, Sleeper Class-7, General Second Class-3, Second class Luggage-cum-disabled coach-1, AC Pantry Car-1 and Generator Motor car-1.

Train no. 12861 Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda express will be augmented with one additional 2nd AC coach with effect from December 1.

In the return direction, 12862 Kacheguda –Visakhapatnam express will be augmented with one 2nd AC coach with effect from December 2.

This train will have 22 LHB coaches comprising 1st AC-1, 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-6, Sleeper Class-7, General Second Class-4, Second class Luggage cum disabled coach-1 and Generator Motor car-1.

CONNECT WITH US