East Coast Railway to add extra coaches in some trains from Nov 1

As many as 22 trains operating from Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur will get at least one additional coach to cater to extra rush of passengers.

Published - November 01, 2024 10:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Homeward-bound: A view from Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Homeward-bound: A view from Visakhapatnam Railway Station | Photo Credit: V. Raju

A few trains from Visakhapatnam to various destinations and some others from Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur will be temporarily augmented with extra coaches by the East Coast Railway (E Co R) to cater to extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger special will be augmented with one Sleeper Class coach from Nov 1 to 30 and in the return direction 08552 Kirandu-Visakhapatnam passenger special will be attached with one Sleeper Class coach from Nov 2 to Dec 1.

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on Nov 3, 10, 17 and 24. In the return direction the additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on Nov 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Train no. 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger Special will be augmented with one Sleeper Class coach from Nov 1 to 30 and in the return direction 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will be attached with one Sleeper Class coach from Nov 1 to 30.

Train no. 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express will be augmented with two General Second Sitting coaches from Oct 28 to Nov 5 and in the return direction the train no. 22819 Bhubaneswar – Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will be attached with two General Second Sitting coaches from Oct 29 to Nov 6.

Train no. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express will be augmented with two General Second Sitting coaches from Nov 1 to 4 and in the return direction the train no. 18511 Koraput – Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will be attached with two General Second Sitting coaches from Nov 2 to 5.

Train no. 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur Express will be augmented with one General Second Sitting coach from Oct 29 to Nov 4 and in the return direction train no. 18525 Brahmapur – Visakhapatnam Express will be attached with one General Second Sitting coach from Oct 30 to Nov 5, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The train no.20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Super-Fast Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC and one Sleeper Class coaches from Nov 1 to 29(On nominated days) and in the return direction, 20810 Nanded- Sambalpur Super-Fast Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC and one Sleeper Class coaches from Nov 2 to 30 (on nominated days).

The train no.08311 Sambalpur-Erode Special Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC and one Sleeper Class coaches from Nov 6 to 27 (on Nominated Days) and in the return direction 08312 Erode- Sambalpur Special Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC and one Sleeper Class coach from Nov 8 to 29 (on Nominated Days).

Train no. 18447 Bhubaneswar- Jagdalpur Hirakhand express will be augmented with one General Second Sitting Class coach from Nov 1 to 10 and in the return direction, 18448 Jagdalpur- Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express will be attached with one General Second Sitting class coach from Nov 2 to 11.

Train no. 20837 Bhubaneswar- Junagarh express will be augmented with one Sleeper Class coach from Nov 1 to 30 and in the return direction, 20838 Junagarh- Bhubaneswar express will be attached with one Sleeper Class coach from Nov 2 to Dec 1.

Train no.22883 Puri-Yewantpur Garibrath Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Economy coach from Nov 1 to 29 (on nominated days) and in the return direction, 22884 Yewantpur-Puri Garibrath Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Economy coach from Nov 2 to 30 (on nominated days).

