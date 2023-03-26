ADVERTISEMENT

East Coast Railway Sports Association to organise free summer coaching camp in Visakhapatnam from April 3

March 26, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It is meant for boys and girls in the 5 to 15 years age group, says official

The Hindu Bureau

A two-month summer coaching camp will be organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association-Waltair, from April 3 here.

Competitions will be conducted among the children in two sessions in the morning and evening sessions at Waltair Railway Sports Arena and at Football and Athletics Stadium. The coaching camp is meant for boys and girls in the 5 to 15 years age group. The coaching will be given in athletics, boxing, basketball, cricket, ball badminton, football, shuttle badminton, skating, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the summer coaching camp was free and open for all. He called upon the people to make use of the excellent opportunity to keep their children engaged in sports activities this summer.

He said that while entries for the above coaching camp were free for all, coaching for cricket, swimming and tennis would be restricted in accordance with the norms. For details and admissions, interested persons can contact VH Kiran (mobile No. 89777355229 and General Secretary R Srinivasa Rao at the Sports office, ECoRSA, Waltair, Visakhapatnam.

