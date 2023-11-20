East Coast Railway Sports Association to conduct All India Railway Ball Badminton Championship in Visakhapatnam from November 22 to 24

November 20, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, who is also the president of East Coast Railway Sports Association, released a poster on the 58th All India Railway Ball Badminton Championship here on Monday.

The championship will be conducted from November 22 to 24 by East Coast Railway Sports Association - Waltair. Pravin Bhati, Sports Officer, AK Maharana, Advisor; B Avinash Joint Sports Officer; Aavatapalli Avinash Sharma, Assistant Sports Officer, and Reddy Srinivas, general secretary.

Seven teams from various railways -. East Coast Railway, Southern Railway, Integral Coach Factory, South Central Railway, Western Railway, Central Railway and South Eastern Railway would participate in this event. The inaugural ceremony will be held on November 22.