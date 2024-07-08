East Coast Railway Shramik Congress alleges corruption in Railway Urban Bank, demands Central probe

East Coast Railway Shramik Congress (E Co RSC) demanded that the Central government initiate action against the accused in the alleged Railway Cooperative Urban Bank ‘scam’.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, E Co RSC general secretary R.C. Sahoo alleged that the bank directors had siphoned off the shareholder’s money to the tune of ₹300 crore, not paid dividends to the shareholders, amounting to over ₹100 crore.

Mr. Sahool said that the union has already lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and demanded action against the accused. He said that elections to the Urban Bank held once in five years, were stalled for the past 10 years, adding that the CBI and the CVC had launched an inquiry into the scam.

He further alleged that ₹73 crore reserve fund of the bank was missing from the accounts. Railway employees belonging to East Coast, South Central and South Eastern Railway zones had contributed hundreds of crores to the Urban Bank to meet their future needs, he added.

E Co RSC zonal president J. Sampath Kumar, union leaders Tammineni Narasinga Rao, Koteswara Rao, M.V. Papa Rao and Satyanarayana were also present.