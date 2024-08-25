East Coast Railway issues tender for construction of Rayagada Railway Division

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued a tender for the formation of the Rayagada Railway Division, marking a crucial development in regional infrastructure. This project follows the recent announcement by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who allocated ₹70 crore to establish the new division.

The Railway Minister, on July 26, revealed the budgetary provision and confirmed that the design phase is nearing completion and that the project will begin shortly.

The tender encompasses construction of the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office, staff quarters and various ancillary facilities. The new division will be situated on about 125 acres across six strategic locations near the Rayagada Railway Station along NH-326. The DRM office itself will occupy about 14 acres and will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including waterbodies, a walking track, a parking area and a driver’s rest room, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

This significant investment aims to improve connectivity and support regional development, reflecting the government’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure and delivering enhanced services to the public, the release added.