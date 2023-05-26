East Coast Railway General Manager inspects development works in Visakhapatnam

May 26, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

General Manager of East Coast Railway (E Co R) Manoj Sharma on Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the railway facilities and developmental activities in the area. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and other officials both from the headquarters and the division.

The General Manager inspected the amenities and ongoing developmental projects at the Visakhapatnam railway station. He interacted with the railway officials at the station and took feedback on various issues. He inspected the ongoing station redevelopment activities on the Gnanapuram side of the station. He also interacted with Gatishakti officials to review the progress of the works and discuss the execution plans.

Using a Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC), the GM inspected crucial areas such as the marshalling yards, Coaching Yard, Gopalapatnam Yard, and Simhachalam North Yard. He conducted thorough inspection of the ongoing activities and examined the developmental plans for this section. Additionally, he inspected the Sick line, Rolling Stock Overhauling (ROH) Depot, and the functioning of wagon overhauling.

The GM inspected the railway sidings at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and held discussions with the CMD of Vizag Steel, Atul Bhatt, regarding infrastructural developmental activities and business expansion plans.

Later, Mr. Manoj Sharma met with officials of Adani Gangavaram Port to discuss various issues of mutual interest. He also inspected the sidings at the port. Finally, he visited the Duvvada railway station and assessed the ongoing developmental activities there. Later he held a meeting with the branch officers of Waltair Division to discuss various issues.

The General Manager’s visit was aimed to review the progress of various developmental works, assess the facilities at different locations, interact with officials, and discuss plans for infrastructural development and business expansion.