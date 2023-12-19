East Coast Railway extends services of weekly special trains to meet festive season rush

December 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

East Coast Railway (E Co R) has announced the extension of services of the following weekly special trains to cater to the rush of passengers during the festive season.

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Kurnool city special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays on January 16, 23 and 30 to reach Kurnool city on the next day at 1.25 p.m.(three trips).

In the return direction, 08586 Kurnool city – Visakhapatnam special train will leave Kurnool city at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesdays on January 17, 24 and 31 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m. (three trips).

These trains will have halts at Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road and Gadwal.

These trains will have: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Similarly, train no. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 1.30 p.m. on January 13, 20 and 27 to reach Duvvada at at7.35 p.m. and leave at 7.37 p.m. to reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30 a.m. (three trips), according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

In the return direction, 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 8.15 p.m. on Sundays on January 14, 21 and 28 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 9.30 a.m. and depart at 9.32 a.m. and to reach Bhubaneswar at 5.25 p.m.(three trips).

These trains will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugan, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada,Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.

Composition: 3rd AC-16, Generator Motor car-2 (LHB Coaches).

Passengers are requested to make use of these special train services.