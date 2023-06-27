ADVERTISEMENT

East Coast Railway extends services of Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru weekly special train in July

June 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Coast Railway (E Co R) has announced the extension of train no. 08543/44 Visakhapatnam-Bangalore-Visakhapatnam Cant weekly special train by five more trips during July in view of the demand from passengers.

Train no. 08543 Visakhapatnam – Bangalore Cant special, will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3.55 p.m. from July 2 to 30, to reach Bangalore Cant on the next day at 12.30 p.m.

In the return direction, train no. 08544 Bangalore Cant Visakhapatnam weekly special, will leave Bangalore Cant, at 3.50 p.m. on Mondays from July 3 to 31 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 1.30 p.m., according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, A.K. Tripathi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajpuram between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Cant.

It will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 (ICF coaches).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US