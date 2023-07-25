East Coast Railway extends services of special trains originating from Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur

July 25, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

East Coast Railway (E Co R) has announced the extension of some special trains originating from Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur. They are: Train no. 08543/44 Visakhapatnam- Bangalore Cant-Visakhapatnam Cant, 08579/80 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visaakhapatnam, 08579/80 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad-Visakhaptnam, 08583/84 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati-Visakhapatnam, 02809/10 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati-Bhubaneswar and 08311/12 Sambalpur– Coimbatore - Sambalpur special trains.

Train no. 08543 will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3:55 p.m. from August 6 to September 24 to reach Bangalore Cant on the next day at 12:30 p.m. (8 trips)

In the return direction, 08544 Bangalore Cant-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Bangalore Cant at 3.50 p.m. on Mondays from August 7 to September 25 and will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 1.30 p.m. (8 trips)

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet and

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from August 2 to September 27 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 9.05 a.m. (9 Trips)

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from August 3 to September 28 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.15 a.m.(09 Trips)

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku ,Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda

This train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

The train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays from August 1 to September 26 and will reach Mahbubnagar on the next day at 10.30 a.m. (09 Trips)

In the return direction, 08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Mahbubnagar at 6.20 p.m. on Wednesdays from August 2 to Sept 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.(09 Trips)

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla.

This train will have 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7 p.m. from August 7 to September 25 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 9.15 a.m. (08 Trips)

In the return direction, 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. on Tuesdays from August 8 to Sept 26 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15 a.m. (08 Trips)

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta.

This train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 (LHB coaches).

Similarly, train No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 1.30 p.m. from August 5 to Sept 30 to reach Vizianagaram at 6.30 p.m. and depart at 6.40 p.m. to reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30 a.m. (09 Trips)

In the return direction, 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 8.15 p.m. on Sundays from August 6 to Oct 1 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 9.30 a.m. and depart at 9.32 a.m. to reach Bhubaneswar at 5.25 p.m. (09 Trips)

This train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugan, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku,Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada,Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.

These trains will have 3rd AC-16, Generator Motor car-2 (LHB coaches).

Train no. 08311/12 Sambalpur– Coimbatore - Sambalpur weekly special express trains have been extended by nine more trips in both directions.