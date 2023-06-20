Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway extends service of weekly special trains

June 20, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In order to provide a comfortable journey to the travelling passengers, the East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains as detailed below.

The train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from July 5 to 26, to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09.05 a.m. (four trips). In the return direction, the train no. 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from July 6 to 27 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.15 a.m. (four trips).

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda.

The train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 4 to 25 to reach Mahbubnagar on the next day at 10.30 a.m. (four trips).

In the return direction, 08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Mahbubnagar at 6.20 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 5 to 26 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m. (four trips)

The train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla.

The train will have 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second Class-cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7 p.m. from July 3 to 31 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 9.15 a.m. (five trips).

In the return direction, 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 4 to August 1 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15 a.m. (five trips).

The trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

The train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 (LHB coaches).

The train No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 1.30 a.m. from July 1 to 29 which will reach Vizianagaram at 6.30 p.m. and will depart 6.40 p.m. and which will reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30 a.m.(five trips).

In the return direction, 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 8.15 p.m. on Sundays from July 2 to 30 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 9.30 a.m, and departure at 9.32 a.m. and will reach Bhubaneswar at 5.25 p.m. (five trips).

These trains will have 3rd AC-16, Generator Motor car-2 (LHB coaches).

