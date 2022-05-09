Andhra Pradesh: East Coast Railway braces to meet challenges posed by ‘Asani’

Officials on alert to ensure smooth train operations as cyclone threat looms

Officials on alert to ensure smooth train operations as cyclone threat looms

East Coast Railway (ECoR) is prepared to meet any challenges posed by Cyclone Asani, officials asserted on Monday.

Drawing from past experience, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and railway track in case there is any disruption due to heavy rain caused under the impact of the cyclone.

Round-the-clock Disaster Management Cell has been opened at the ECoR headquarters in Bhubaneswar and at the Divisional Headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur. ECoR has also taken steps on positioning of special teams for early restoration of tracks, signaling system and electrification. Diesel locomotives have been kept on standby for utilisation in case of power failures, it is learnt.

General Manager (I/C) ECoR has directed concerned officials to be on alert to deal with possible inundation of railway tracks and to ensure smooth train operations, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Water drains and side drains have been cleared of silt, vegetation and other obstructions to ensure free flow of rainwater. The waterways have been cleared of vegetation and other obstructions. Apart from this, action has been taken for trimming of tree branches so that their falling on overhead lines can be avoided.

Close coordination is being maintained with State government officials at different levels. Full Supply Level (FSL) in case of canals and danger level (DL) in case of bridges have been painted with bright red bands across each pier adjacent to the abutment so as to be clearly visible to the patrolman, stationary watchman and drivers.

Arrangements have been made to prevent water stagnation on the tracks. In station yards, the cross drains and longitudinal drains have been cleared.

Patrolling of railway tracks has also been planned. Instructions have been issued to sectional gangmen to organise patrolling of track whenever there is heavy rain in order to make sure that the track is safe for passage of trains and ensure protection at all locations where washouts/slips are likely to occur.

Arrangements have been made to stock sufficient quantities of track and bridge repair reserve materials like boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust and ballast at identified locations. Engineering relief vans and their equipment have been readied. Bridge materials have also been readied so that they can be moved as per requirement. ECoR is in constant touch with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and is getting weather alerts., officials said.