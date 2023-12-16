East Coast Railway bags two national awards

December 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The East Coast Railway (ECoR), jointly with other zonal railways, has bagged two prestigious National Awards— efficiency shields—in commercial and security segments.

ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma, along with Principal Chief Commercial Manager V.R. Lenin and Principal Chief Security Commissioner Alok Bohra, received the Commercial Efficiency Shield and the Efficiency Shield for Security from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the 68th National Railway Awards function held in New Delhi.

Apart from this, Divisional Operations Manager of East Coast Railway Randhi Manoj Babu of Khurda Road Division received the ‘Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar’ from the Railway Minister for his dedication to duty in freight-loading revenue generation and attracting new stakeholders for transportation of new commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the awards and shields to the best-performing railway personnel in promoting the best practices among railway employees. Shields were presented to Zonal Railways/ PSU’s for best performance in their respective fields.

Altogether, 100 railway employees from various zonal railways and production units & railway PSUs all over the country were awarded for their outstanding services along with 21 Efficiency Shields, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

The Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of State for Railways & Textile Darshana Jardosh, Chairman & CEO and Members of Railway Board, General Managers of all Zonal Railways and heads of Production Units of Railways and PSUs of Railways participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.