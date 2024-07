East Coast Railway announces unreserved special trains for Puri Rath Yatra

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the operation of ‘unreserved special trains’ for the forthcoming Rath Yatra (car festival) in Puri.

Train no. 08347 Visakhapatnam-Puri special train via Haripurgram and Argul will leave Visakhapatnam on July 6, 14 and 16 at 2 p.m. to reach Puri on the same day at 10.45 p.m. In the return direction, 08438 Puri-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Puri on July 8, 16 and 18 at 1.45 a.m. (early hours) and reach Visakhapatnam at 10.30 a.m.

This train will stop at Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Palasa, Mandasa, Sompeta, Ichapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Ganjam, Khallikote, Balugaon, Kaluparaghat, Nirakarpur, Kaipadar Road, Argul, and all stations between Haripurgram and Puri stations.

Train no. 08345 Gunupur-Puri special will leave Gunupur on July 6, 14 and 16 at 11 p.m. and reach Puri at 4.15 a.m. on the next day. In the return direction, 08346 Puri – Gunupur will leave Puri on July 7, 15 and 17 at 9.20 p.m. and reach Gunupur at 7.30 a.m. on the next day.

Train no. 08331 Palasa-Puri via Haripurgram, Argul will leave Palasa on July 7, 15 and 17 at 12.15 a.m. to reach Puri on the same day at 5.35 a.m. In the return direction, 08332 Puri-Palasa special will leave Puri on July 8, 16, 18 at 4 a.m. to reach Palasa on the same day at 10.05 a.m.

Train no.08439 Jagdalpur-Puri special via Haripurgram and Argul will leave Jagdalpur on July 6, 14 and 16 at 10.45 a.m. and will reach Puri at 00.45 hours (past midnight). In the return direction, 08350 Puri-Jagdalpur special will leave Puri at 00.15 hours (past midnight) July 8, 16 and 18 and will reach Jagdalpur on the same day at 3.10 p.m.

