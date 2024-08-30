East Coast Railway announces special trains from Visakhapatnam to Chennai and Kollam to clear Dasara puja season rush

Special trains have been announced by East Coast Railway (E Co R) from Visakhapatnam to Chennai and Kollam to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara puja season.

Train no.08557 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore Puja special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Saturdays at 7 p.m. from September 7 to November 30, and will reach Chennai Egmore on the next day at 8.45 a.m. (13 trips).

In the return direction, 08558 Chennai Egmore – Visakhapatnam Puja special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.30 a.m. on Sundays from September 8 to December 1, to reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 11.35 p.m. (13 trips).

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur.

This train will have 1st AC-1, 2nd AC – 2, 3rd AC – 4, 3rd AC Economy – 2, Sleeper class – 6, General Sleeper coaches – 3, Second class cum luggage/disabled coach – 1 and Generator Motor Car – 1.

Train no. 08579/80 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train is being extended to clear the festival rush during Dasara, Deepavali and Chhat festival season.

Train no.08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from September 4 to November 27 to reach Secunderabad at 9.05 a.m. on the next day (13 trips). In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special, will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 p.m. from September 5 to November 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.15 a.m. (13 trips).

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper class – 10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/disabled coaches – 2.

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 7 p.m. from September 2 to November 25, to reach Tirupati on the next day at 9.15 a.m. (13 trips). In the return direction, 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. from September 3 to November 26 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15 a.m. (13 trips).

These trains will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper class – 9, General Second class-4, Second class cum luggage/disabled coach-1 and Generator Motor Car-1 (LHB coaches).

Train no. 08539 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 8.20 a.m. from September 4 to November 27 to reach Kollam on Thursdays at 12.55 p.m (13 trips). In the return direction, 08540 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Kollam on Thursdays at 7.35 p.m. from September 5 to November 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 11.20 p.m. (13 trips).

These trains will have 1st AC-1, 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-4, 3rd AC Economy – 2, Sleeper Class-6, General Second Class coaches – 3, second class cum luggage/disabled coaches-1 and generator motor car – 1.

Travelling public have been asked to make use of the special train services.