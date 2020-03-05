E.A.S. Sarma seeks probe into land alienation in Kothavalasa

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2020 01:02 IST

He writes a letter to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration

Social activist and former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma on Wednesday appealed to the State government to order a probe into the alleged alienation of lands in favour of private companies in Kothavalasa mandal.

In a representation submitted to Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Mr. Sarma alleged that irregular land alienations were made in Chinnipalem village of the mandal in Viziangaram district.

“Earlier, I have brought the irregular alienation and manipulation of the village records in the mandal to the notice of the authorities in a letter,” he said.

Collusion alleged

Mr. Sarma alleged that the local revenue officials, in collusion with land encroachers, were trying to evict small farmers who had been cultivating the lands for decades. “Earlier, I had requested the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration office to get this investigated, but nothing has been done in this regard so far, abetting the encroachers to have their way,” said Mr. Sarma.

The former bureaucrat also sought the intervention of CCLA immediately and ensure that the genuine cultivators of the land were not disturbed.