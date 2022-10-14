Early diagnosis through periodical screening can save vision loss in diabetic retinopathy, says Vitreo Retina Consultant

ADVERTISEMENT

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is one of the leading causes of vision loss in people with diabetes. One third of diabetics are affected with DR at some point in their lifetime. It has no early symptoms and irreversible damage is done to the vision, by the time a patient realises it, says Keerthi Bellala, Vitreo Retina Consultant, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

Diabetes can affect the eye in many ways and when it affects the back part of the eye, which is known as retina, it is called Diabetic Retinopathy. The most common cause for patients losing vision due to diabetic retinopathy is swelling in the central part of the retina (diabetic macular edema) and the second common cause is bleeding inside the eye cavity(vitreous haemorrhage), Dr Keerthi said in a statement.

The high risk groups include diabetics, who have crossed 50 years of age, those with health issues such as hypertension, cholesterol abnormalities, kidney problems and anaemia and smoking and chewing tobacco can also cause DR. While patients will not have any complaints or experience any symptoms in the early stages, in later stages they may develop swelling in the retina or bleeding and may experience mild to sudden vision loss and floaters in the eye.

Dr. Keerthi advises every diabetic to have their eyes examined every year and the annual eye check-up with dilated fundus screening is highly recommended for early diagnosis and treatment. Lifelong follow up based on doctor’s advice is required in patients with diabetic retinopathy. If diagnosed and treated early, DR can be managed successfully with minimal loss of vision.

During the initial stage, the only treatment required is to keep diabetes under control. If swelling develops in the central part of the retina, the patient might need anti-VEGF injections inside the eye. If the disease progresses, laser photocoagulation may be advised. In advanced stages, one might need to undergo vitrectomy – an advanced surgical procedure but complete recovery of vision may not be possible.

Dr. Keerthi says that diabetes can also affect other part of the eye causing dry eyes, cataract, glaucoma, neurotrophic corneal ulcer, vascular occlusions and optic neuropathy.